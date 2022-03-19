Advertisement

‘Redbird Express’ public transit to Busch Stadium canceled for upcoming baseball season

A MetroLink train in St. Louis
By Deion Broxton
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
METRO EAST (KMOV) - Area transit officials announced a popular public transit route from the Metro East to Busch Stadium is cancelled for the upcoming baseball season.

The St. Clair County Transit District announced on its website the Redbird Express would not be available in 2022. Metro Transit notified the county transit district that the decision was due to bus operator workforce shortages.

The Redbird Express took fans from St. Clair Square Mall in Fairview Heights to Busch Stadium and back.

The St. Clair County Transit District works with Metro Transit for the Redbird Express Special Bus Service.

“We try to support our St. Clair County Transit District partners as much as we can but we are still impacted by an operator shortage. We encourage baseball fans in Illinois who want to save money on gas, avoid traffic jams and save money on parking downtown to hop on MetroLink for direct service to Busch Stadium,” said Bi-State Development President and CEO Taulby Roach.

Metro Transit said it will keep SCCTD informed when the bus operators once again become available to staff the Redbird Express.

