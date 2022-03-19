‘Felt like baseball again’ Wainwright opens Cardinals’ spring season with two solid innings

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - JUPITER, Fla. (KMOV) -- Adam Wainwright did the only thing that matters for a veteran starting pitcher at this point in the spring: He got his work in.

Wainwright allowed a run on two hits in two innings of work in his Grapefruit League debut on Friday at Roger Dean Stadium. The 40-year-old entering his 18th year with the Cardinals threw 29 pitches, staying in the strike zone with 23 of them as he eased his way into yet another season in a familiar place.

Wainwright got 24-year-old outfielder Justin Dirden swinging in the first inning for his first strikeout of the 2022 exhibition slate in what must have been a bittersweet thrill for the Fort Zumwalt North product and Astros minor-leaguer.

Houston outfielder Corey Julks got good wood on Wainwright for an RBI double in the second inning on a pitch that the Cardinals starter said was the only one he’d have liked back from his outing. A couple of the outs recorded required nimble defensive efforts, including Arenado snaring a sharp hit to hit and Wainwright knocking down a comebacker before flipping it to first base on his way to the dugout to end the second inning.

“Could not squeeze it,” Wainwright said, sharing that he was using a relatively new glove during Friday’s game. “It’s going to take a couple more catches for me to be able to squeeze those.”

Asked whether Wainwright has any tricks of the trade for breaking in a new mitt--some players have been known to microwave their leather or sleep with it underneath their pillow--the savvy veteran of postgame interviews delivered another dose of quality insight.

“No, I like to use it playing baseball,” he deadpanned.

It was a productive first outing for Wainwright following an off-season clouded by uncertainty due to the MLB lockout. Though he wasn’t sure whether the 2022 season would begin in February, June, or somewhere in between, Wainwright said he worked to stay prepared to hit the ground running whenever the time came.

“Ready for when the call comes,” Wainwright said. “I didn’t know when that was going to be… But I knew that I needed to be ready whenever that was.”

Now that it’s here, with full fan capacity at Roger Dean Stadium to boot, Wainwright sounds relieved to have normalcy down at camp after the strangeness that has embodied the past couple of years.

“It felt like baseball again,” Wainwright said. “It’s a good feeling to have. Even in the live sessions back on the backfields. It’s just different than it has been. It’s just good. It’s a good feeling.

While the Astros sent starting pitcher Justin Verlander alongside a slew of lesser-known players--many of whom didn’t even qualify for names on the backs of their uniforms--to Friday’s Grapefruit League opener, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol had a different approach to his team’s first exhibition outing of the season.

After sharing with reporters Thursday that Friday’s lineup card--the first one to be scrawled out by the new Cardinals manager--would feature a “legit lineup,” Marmol made good on his promise with a starting batting order that featured all the expected regulars with the exception of Yadier Molina.

We've got a lineup for Cardinals baseball:



Eddy 4

Goldy 1

TON 7

Nado 5

This is Dylan, hi I'm Dylan 9

Bader 8

PDJ 6

Noot dh

Kiz 2



Waino 1 pic.twitter.com/ff5VF7VumP — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) March 18, 2022

The veteran catcher has been absent in the early days of spring camp due to personal reasons, though Marmol announced Friday that Molina is expected to arrive on Monday. But Molina’s delayed arrival meant Andrew Knizner got to catch Wainwright rather than the catcher who has been behind the dish for 305 of Wainwright’s 358 career big-league starts. Yadi and Waino hope this season to chase down the all-time MLB record for starts by a battery, currently held by Mickey Lolitch and Bill Freehan at 324.

Knizner homered as the Cardinals defeated the Astros on Friday, 4-2 at Roger Dean Stadium. Lars Nootbaar got the start at designated hitter for the Cardinals, a sign that he’ll be in consideration for a role on the opening day roster as the team evaluates his spring performance in the coming weeks. Outfielder Corey Dickerson, whose free-agent signing the Cardinals officially announced Friday, will represent competition with Nootbaar for at-bats, as both players are left-handed swinging outfielders.

The Cardinals began ushering their starters out of the lineup and toward the home clubhouse beyond the right-field wall at Roger Dean Stadium after a few innings. Nolan Arenado took two at-bats before departing, giving the Cardinals fans something to cheer about in his second time at the dish. In the third inning, Arnado rifled a two-run single into left-center field to put St. Louis on the board.

Nolan gives us the lead! pic.twitter.com/OV8Fz43zOA — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 18, 2022

In his second go-round in Cardinals’ camp in Jupiter, Arenado looks locked in and comfortable this spring. Though he logged another banner year in his first season in St. Louis, Arenado spent this winter refining his swing, always chasing ways to improve.

“I changed a lot of my workout regimen,” Arenado said. “How I need to go about my business. Working with my brother in the cage. Definitely working differently hitting. Totally different than what I’ve ever done. Just a bunch of little things.

“One thing I’ll say, because I don’t want to get too much into detail--we’ll be here all day--but one thing, I thought about my hands a little bit more, getting them back. I usually think of my legs, but this off-season, I really thought about getting my hands back and really feel like they’re getting in a good place. I feel like I’ve done a pretty good job of that. But there’s still a work in progress. The Verlander at-bat just shows you there’s a work in progress. But it was just good to hit the ball hard and hit a line drive.”

The Cardinals have a break from the Grapefruit League slate Saturday before trekking up to Port St. Lucie on Sunday to take on the Mets. Miles Mikolas is expected to be the Cardinals’ starting pitcher for that contest at Clover Park.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.