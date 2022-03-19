4Warn Forecast: Big Warmup for Sunday

Weather Discussion:

The clear skies will stick with us overnight and through tomorrow. And with the winds turning to the SW tomorrow we’ll see a big warmup. It won’t be nearly as windy either. Monday will still be nice and mild but we’ll see more clouds and more wind. Our next shot at train comes Monday night. We’ll be in a bit of a wet period from then until probably Thursday morning.

Today is the last day of winter. During the 89 days that encompassed the season, we experienced 54 days of above-average temperatures and 33 days with below-average temperatures. The warmest day of the season was March 2nd when the high hit 82° and broke a record for the warmest temperature recorded on that day. A typical St. Louis winter sees 18″ of snowfall, this winter, we recorded 12″ of snow.

Winter 2021-2022 Stats (KMOV)

