Advertisement

WATCH LIVE @ 1 p.m.: Family, friends, fellow officers mourn death of Joplin P.D. Officer Jake Reed

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - Family, friends, and officers from the area will mourn the loss of Joplin Police Department Officer Jake Reed.

Funeral services at the Leggett and Platt Center in Joplin begin at 1 p.m.

Officer Reed was one of two officers killed in the line of duty after a shooting across Joplin on March 8.

Corporal Ben Cooper was laid to rest earlier this week. A third officer, Rick Hirshey, suffered injuries in the shootout. Another officer shot and killed the suspect.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local nonprofit to build 20-home subdivision in East St. Louis neighborhood
Local nonprofit to build 20-home subdivision in East St. Louis neighborhood
Missouri prepares for new ‘911 for mental health’ hotline
Missouri prepares for new ‘911 for mental health’ hotline
Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream
Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream is coming to Soulard!
Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a major crash on...
I-57 reopened after massive multi-vehicle, deadly crash in Mississippi County
Cora Faith
Public memorial service held for Cora Faith Walker