Rust scores in shootout to give Penguins 3-2 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bryan Rust scored the deciding goal in a shootout and goalie Tristan Jarry picked up his 30th victory in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

The fourth shooter for the Penguins, Rust snapped a wrist shot from the slot past goalie Ville Husso.

Jarry improved to 30-12-6, thwarting all four St. Louis shooters in the tiebreaker. He made 23 saves in regulation and overtime.

Mike Matheson and Chad Ruhwedel scored in regulation for Pittsburgh. Ivan Barbashev and David Perrson scored for St. Louis, and Husso made 43 saves.

The Blues tied it 2-2 in the third period when Barbashev scored his 19th goal at 1:49. Barbasev poked in the rebound of Brandon Saad wraparound attempt.

NOTES: The Penguins have an NHL-high 44 road points at 20-7-4. ... Blues LW Pavel Buchnevich returned to the lineup. Buchnevich, who took a high hit from Ottawa forward Austin Watson late in a March 8 game, has practiced with the team in each of the last two days and is back after missing three games with an upper-body injury. ... RW Kasperi Kapanen appeared in game No. 100 with Pittsburgh.

UP NEXT

Penguins: At Arizona on Saturday.

Blues: At Columbus on Saturday.

