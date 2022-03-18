Researchers warn of tick virus found in Missouri, Illinois

(KMOV) -- Officials are warning the public of a rare virus carried in ticks.

The Heartland Virus can be carried by Lone Star ticks. The virus has been identified in ticks in six different states, including Missouri and Illinois. It is transmitted through a tick bite and can cause fever, decreased appetite, headaches, nausea and joint pain.

According to the CDC, there have only been 50 cases of the disease caused by the virus since January 2021.

