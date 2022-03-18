Public memorial service held for Cora Faith Walker
Mar. 18, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A public memorial service will be held for Cora Faith Walker.
The St. Louis county leader and one time lawmaker was found dead in a downtown St. Louis hotel room last Friday. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Friendly Temple Church on Martin Luther King Drive.
Walker served in the state legislature from 2017 to 2019 representing the North County area. Most recently, she worked as the chief policy advisor to the St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.
