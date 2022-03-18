Advertisement

Pedestrian killed after fatal crash on I-44

A pedestrian was struck and killed after a fatal crash on Interstate 44 at Antire road.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A pedestrian was struck and killed after a fatal crash on Interstate 44 at Antire road.

News 4 is at the scene where there are multiple emergency crews. The accident happened around 4:15 a.m. Friday morning. Officials said they are not sure why the pedestrian was on the interstate at the time.

The story will be updated when more information becomes available.

