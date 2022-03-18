Advertisement

Neighborhood Treasures: The Wood Shack Soulard

By JJ Bailey
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Just miles from downtown, Soulard is one of the oldest neighborhoods in St. Louis, and home to the longest-running farmer’s market west of the Mississippi. Buried in the heart of this classic neighborhood is one of the best sandwich places in the Midwest. News 4 gets a behind-the-scenes look at a hidden treasure, and just what it takes to make the perfect sandwich.

