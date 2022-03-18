Advertisement

Man gets 10 years for carjacking in Florissant

Donald Steeples was sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Steeples, 20, pleaded guilty in February to charges that he threatened a woman with a gun in Florissant, forced her out of the car and then stole it. No other information about the sentencing was released.

The carjacking happened on Patterson Road in April 2020.

