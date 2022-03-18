Man gets 10 years for carjacking in Florissant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Donald Steeples was sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint.

Steeples, 20, pleaded guilty in February to charges that he threatened a woman with a gun in Florissant, forced her out of the car and then stole it. No other information about the sentencing was released.

The carjacking happened on Patterson Road in April 2020.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.