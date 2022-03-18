EB I-70 near Kingshighway reopened following jack-knifed semi crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 near Kingshighway were reopened after a semi jack-knifed on the highway Friday morning.

Just before 6:30 a.m., first responders diverted traffic off the highway. It is unclear how many vehicles are involved or anybody is injured.

News 4 will update as more information becomes available.

