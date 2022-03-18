Advertisement

EB I-70 near Kingshighway reopened following jack-knifed semi crash

Jack-knifed semi shuts down all lanes of EB I-70 at Kingshighway
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 near Kingshighway were reopened after a semi jack-knifed on the highway Friday morning.

Just before 6:30 a.m., first responders diverted traffic off the highway. It is unclear how many vehicles are involved or anybody is injured.

News 4 will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local nonprofit to build 20-home subdivision in East St. Louis neighborhood
Local nonprofit to build 20-home subdivision in East St. Louis neighborhood
Missouri prepares for new ‘911 for mental health’ hotline
Missouri prepares for new ‘911 for mental health’ hotline
Jack-knifed semi shuts down all lanes of EB I-70 at Kingshighway
RAW: Crash on EB I-70 causes congestion and delays early Friday morning
One person is dead and several others are injured after a deadly accident on Interstate 55...
1 dead after 2-vehicle crash on I-55