EB I-70 near Kingshighway reopened following jack-knifed semi crash
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 near Kingshighway were reopened after a semi jack-knifed on the highway Friday morning.
Just before 6:30 a.m., first responders diverted traffic off the highway. It is unclear how many vehicles are involved or anybody is injured.
News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.