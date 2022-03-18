Illinois AG sues Marathon Pipe Line over Edwardsville oil spill

ILLINOIS (KMOV) -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is suing Marathon Pipe Line after the company had an oil spill in Edwardsville last week.

According to a statement, the lawsuit alleges the company created a danger to the environment and public health when around 165,000 gallons of oil spilled and made its way into Cahokia Creek. The lawsuit also claims that Marathon violated the Illinois Environmental Protection Act by releasing the oil.

The lawsuit announcement comes after the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency referred the case to the attorney general’s office. The lawsuit was filed in Madison County Circuit Court.

The statement said the lawsuit aims to force Marathon to cease and desist and take corrective action to aid the environmental recovery of the oil spill. The suit also seeks civil penalties for each alleged violation of Illinois’ Environmental Protection Act.

Marathon Pipe Line said in an update on the clean up that work is still being done in Cahokia Creek. The company also said it is working with environmental and wildlife experts to help any impacted wildlife.

News 4 has reached out to Marathon Pipe Line for comment on the lawsuit.

