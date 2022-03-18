Healthcare officials reflect on two years since pandemic started

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - March 7, 2022 marked two years since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Officials with BJC Healthcare told News 4 healthcare officials have learned a lot in the two years.

“I do believe we got a lot more weapons at our disposal than we did a year or two ago,” said Dr. Clay Dunagan, chief clinical officer at BJC Healthcare. “I wouldn’t say we know quite as much yet about how COVID is going to evolve and spread over time, but we’re pretty close.”

Denise Murphy, chief nursing executive at BJC Healthcare, said healthcare officials are emphasizing employee experience after reports of fatigue and burnout in the industry.

“They come out trained to diagnose and treat the human condition,” Murphy said. “So, I think that’s really evolved a lot through the pandemic.”

Retired Marine Daniel Morgan of Waterloo, Illinois, told News 4 of his near-fatal experience after contracting the delta variant of the coronavirus in June 2021. Morgan said he spent three months in a St. Louis hospital.

“Had me on the ventilator. Chest tubes. My lungs had collapsed,” Morgan said. “My kidneys were starting to fail. My liver was starting to fail. I was not vaccinated when I contracted COVID.”

Morgan has since been vaccinated is working to fully get his sense of smell and taste back, while also regaining his physical strength.

