Flaherty to miss start of season with tear in shoulder

JUPITER, Fla. (KMOV) - Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty will miss the start of the season with a shoulder injury, President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak announced Friday afternoon.

Mozeliak said Flaherty has a small tear in his throwing shoulder. Wednesday, Flaherty shared that his shoulder discomfort had lingered since the end of the 2021 season. The 26-year-old starter missed time down the stretch with a shoulder strain before being eased back into the mix over the season’s final weeks.

Flaherty will be re-evaluated in a few weeks and will not throw in the meantime.

