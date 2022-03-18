Advertisement

Fire departments train to handle electric vehicle fires

By Alexis Zotos
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Fire crews responded to a car engulfed in flames on Interstate 44 Thursday morning. It’s a common emergency for first responders but it becomes a much more difficult challenge when that vehicle is electric.

“It can make the job fairly difficult,” said Deputy Chief William Stamberger with Eureka Fire.

As more drivers turn to electric vehicles, more fire departments are working to prepare for emergencies involving these cars and trucks.

“Some of the Teslas and some of the other hybrid, electric vehicles can use in the range of 20,000-30,000 gallons of water, taking about an hour to extinguish,” explained Stamberger.

That compares to around 1,000 gallons of water for a gas powered car.

Fire crews say putting out vehicle fires is a key part of training and many are using online resources, but not everyone has had the hands on training.

Stamberger says its key to understand the challenges and the extra resources needed.

“You have to monitor that vehicle as it goes onto a tow truck and you might even have to follow that truck to the tow yard because it can reignite after that. 22 hours after they’ve been extinguished they’ve been known to re-ignite, so that’s a big deal,” said Stamberger.

The vast majority of car fires are gas-powered vehicles according to the National Fire Prevention Association, but crews have to prepare for both types of vehicle fires.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local nonprofit to build 20-home subdivision in East St. Louis neighborhood
Local nonprofit to build 20-home subdivision in East St. Louis neighborhood
Missouri prepares for new ‘911 for mental health’ hotline
Missouri prepares for new ‘911 for mental health’ hotline
Belleville
Belleville pushes for Senate Bill 3027 for volunteer firefighters and EMS workers
With gas prices still on the rise, many people are looking for cheaper ways to get around.
Demand for bikes continues to rise