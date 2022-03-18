Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream is coming to Soulard!

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Soulard, there’s a new neighbor coming to town. Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream is coming to the neighborhood!

The business has done some expanding in the last year from the original location in Maplewood. The new location will be at 1001 Russell Blvd.

They specialize in making ice cream sandwiches out of Belgian-style waffles.

