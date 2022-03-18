Belleville pushes for Senate Bill 3027 for volunteer firefighters and EMS workers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Metro East pushes to boost the number of firefighters in the area.

Senate Bill 3027 would provide a $500 income tax credit for volunteer firefighters and EMS workers. The credit would apply to first responders who don’t already receive more than $10,000 for their volunteer services.

Under the measure, this would apply to first responders who have worked for a fire department or fire protection district for at least nine months.

“Many communities are using paid on call firefighters who respond from home and receive just small stipend maybe minimum wage take time away from their families to keep people safe,” Illinois State Sen. Christopher Belt said.

Belt says 80% of Illinois fire departments are mostly volunteer.

