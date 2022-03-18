4Warn Forecast: Rain Continues This Evening & Overnight

We’ll continue with showers this evening and you may even hear a few rumbles of thunder. Light rain continues overnight. While a few showers will linger into early Saturday morning, they will move out by mid to late morning and then the rest of the weekend will be dry. We’ll begin Saturday cloudy, but becoming sunny during the afternoon. It will be cooler than what we’ve seen recently, and quite breezy too with a westerly wind gusting as high as 30 mph.

The cool down will be brief with a return to well above normal temperatures for the second half of the weekend. Sunday will be the pick day to get outside and play chef on the grill. It’s the first day of Spring!

