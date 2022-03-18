13 people graduate from St. Louis County Treatment Court, prepare for sober living

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A group of men and women eager to begin a new chapter of their lives are now graduates of St. Louis County’s Treatment Court.

The diversionary program targets first time low-level and non-violent offenders who are facing jail time. It began in 1999 and primarily served those suffering from drug misuse disorders. Over the years, programs for veterans, DWI and mental health have ben added. Currently, more than 230 people are enrolled in the program, which includes a minimum of 14 months of intensive treatment. Participants undergo regular drug testing, therapy, community service and frequent check-ins with the court.

“I lost my kids, my five kids, due to being a user or whatnot and I was on a path of either going to jail or doing drug court,” Iysha Merritt, one of the graduates, said. “I’m so excited, it feels great, like, I’m so proud of myself.”

Tina Wilson has been in the program for more than two years and said she had trouble getting sober at the onset.

“I struggled really hard to get clean, I could not get 24 hours together and literally to save my life,” she said. “I was facing 45 years in prison.”

Eventually, Wilson said she was able to remain sober, attending numerous therapy sessions and AA meetings every week. After a year of sobriety, Wilson said she relapsed eight days later.

“I’m happy it happened,” she said. “I have more program and more diligence. What I have in this six months way surpasses what I had in that year in my recovery.”

Local nonprofit Living With Purpose provided the graduates with two scholarship certificates, enabling them to take advantage of GED classes, transportation, housing and other needs as they begin their new lives.

“No one really wants to be forced into rehab,” Khalil Henry, a graduate, said. “So going into it you’re going to try to fight tooth and nail but once you’re in there and you kind of realize these people are trying to help you just go.”

The program graduates three classes each year.

