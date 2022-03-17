Ukrainians, Russians in STL call for larger U.S. response against Russia

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Natalie hawk watches images of death and destruction every morning on her phone in horror as war continues to unfold in the Ukraine.

“Please close the sky because Russian pilots are coming and [bombing] our cities and our villages,” said Natalie Hawk.

Natalie met her Russian husband, Mix Hawk, in Ukraine. They got married and spent six years living in Crimea.

“I do not consider myself a Russian citizen a while, because I have nothing to do with this political system,” said Mix.

The couple sought asylum in the U.S. when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. They say Russian forces then threatened to arrest Mix in part for his involvement in anti-communist movements back when he lived in Soviet-era Russia and for doing political interviews speaking out against Vladimir Putin’s regime.

They now live in Oklahoma and have spent the last few days visiting their Ukrainian friend in St. Louis.

“The United States didn’t want to get involved in World War II and then Pearl Harbor came,” said Mix. “We’ve got to stop fast, right now using all the powers we have, or we can wait till it comes here. It’s possible.”

That is the sentiment Mix shared with News 4 after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the U.S. Congress for military help on Wednesday. Mix and his wife, along with other St. Louis area Ukrainians, tell News 4 the U.S. and other NATO allies need to play a bigger role in Russia’s ongoing attacks toward Ukraine.

“I think our response needs to be more aggressive. I don’t think Putin is going to use nuclear. I don’t think Putin is even going to use chemical, because if he does he’s going to be the most hunted person on the planet and he knows that,” said Kurosh Maheri.

Maheri is a U.S. Veteran from St. Peters who most recently served in Iraq following 9/11. He says he is actively working on applying to serve and fight abroad alongside Ukrainian soldiers.

“In my case, I have to get a passport. My passport expired unfortunately, so my first step is getting my passport redone and going from there,” he said. “I just feel like I’ve got something more to give and I’m going to continue to give if I can.”

Maheri believes the U.S. also has more to give.

“I think Biden needs to step up and say, ‘Hey...if we don’t provide direct support, we’re going to give you the surface-to-air missiles you need to take the high-altitude bombers out…and then let you guys finish it yourself’,” said Maheri. “So, I think there needs to be a quick, more aggressive response by supplying the weapons they need so they can fight for themselves.”

Mix believes if the U.S. does not take a tougher stance against toppling Vladimir Putin’s regime now, any involvement in war will eventually catch up to them.

“It’s like with Hitler, the only way to stop it is totally military destroy this regime. Because you can push him back. He will push back. He will regroup. And in five, 10 years him personally or somebody from his gang, they will start it all over all again,” said Mix.

