Tracing our Roots in the Lou: Local business owner, trailblazer in natural hair care making waves in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - From twists and braids, to kinks and curls, LaWanda Brooks embraces it all.

“Natural hair is just so beautiful,” said Brooks.

Her business Sweethead Naturals, started in 1999, specializes in natural hair care.

“When you talk about natural hair It’s just really not having chemicals applications with your hair, so relaxers or any type of curl perm or color. I really try keeping your natural hair texture,” Brooks added.

All her products are chemical free too. It’s a cause close to her heart.

“My mom was a Breast Cancer survivor. My dad died of Liver Cancer, so I wanted to create products that were safe for your household, to use down to hair care, body care, and skin care,” she said.

20 years later, her business has come along way from a time when natural hair wasn’t popular.

“Now, I would say people are being more bold,” she said.

Even when she went natural, it wasn’t understood. Today, she still hears clients concerned about wearing natural hair in the workplace.

“We get clients that are going on an interview and they’ve been wearing their hair natural in a curly state, and it’s beautiful. Then, they go on the interview and I’m like why are you getting your hair straightened, and they say, ‘I’m going on an interview,” said Brooks.

The stereotypes that it’s unprofessional or fears it won’t be accepted are still common.

“I say that it could be acceptable, and it is acceptable. It’s acceptable, however, you have to accept it first,” she said.

With the natural hair movement making waves, she’s glad more employers are accepting it and states have laws to stop discrimination, like the Crown Act signed into law in St. Louis last year.

However, she knows education is still needed.

“If we can just be more sensitive to our hair that is what is needed, because we’re wearing our hair. It’s in our DNA. This is who we are, and so to have us to alter that you’re not getting a true person,” said Brooks.

She says her efforts are an extension of those who came before, pioneers in black hair care like Madam C.J. Walker.

“Back in her day, in the 1800′s she was really freeing us of our hair, and until today, we are still being freed through our hair,” she said.

Her shop carries on family history as well. Sweethead Naturals was the name her grandfather used to call her as a child. As a tribute to Black History Month, she encourage others to wear natural hair.

“I love that we can create so many different styles with it. We can curl it, twist it, double strand twist it. It’s art,” Brooks said.

As for what’s next, Sweethead Naturals Institute will be opening this June. It will be the only school focusing in natural hair care in St. Louis.

If people want to learn more about the opportunity or their products, they can visit Sweethead Naturals website.

