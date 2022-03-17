STL Zoo closes bird house due to spreading bird flu

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Zoo closed its bird house to the public as a precautionary measure due to the spreading bird flu.

The bird house and Cypress Swamp will be closed until further notice. A case of the bird flu was confirmed Wednesday in St. Louis County, making it six total discovered cases in Missouri this spring.

The St. Louis County Health Department said bird-to-human transmission is rare.

