ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police responded to a shooting in the area of Queens & Harney Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened on the 3500 block of St. Louis Ave. before 2:30 p.m. An 18-year-old woman was shot and sent to the hospital, according to officials.

Reports say she was conscious and breathing.

