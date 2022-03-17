Officer killed, another wounded in shootout at Bonne Terre motel

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An officer has died after a gunman opened fire at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre, Mo. overnight.

Two Bonne Terre police officers responded to a disturbance call at one of the motel rooms in the 1000 block of Highway K around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. As they approached the room, police said the suspect opened fire, striking both in the leg. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), the officers shot back and fatally shot the suspect.

Corporal Dallas Thompson of the MSHP said it is typical for officers to speak to individuals on the scene to mend issues during disturbance calls but officers are always alert.

“This is something that every officer fears. They always have it in the back of their mind,” Thompson said. “The ‘what-ifs’ and ‘if there’s something like this could ‘happen’. So whenever someone opens up a door and you’re not expecting them to pull a gun and start firing on yet that quickly. It is very dangerous. "

An officer in his 30s was critically injured and rushed to the hospital where he later died. Emergency crews also airlifted the second officer for treatment.

“This is a small community, a smaller community, smaller police department, so it really hits hard for those folks here,” Thompson said. “It’s going to be a tough next few days next few weeks as they deal with the aftermath of this and their community for the rest of the officers. "

The officer who died had been with the Bonne Terre Police Department for five years while the 28-year-old injured officer has been with the department for seven years.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.