O’Fallon, Missouri man killed in Wednesday night crash

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) – An O’Fallon, Missouri man was killed in a Wednesday night crash in St. Charles County.

The crash occurred just after 9 p.m. on Highway W over Interstate 70. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2011 International Prostar made a left turn into the path of a 2017 Harley Davidson Street Glide. The Harley Davison then crashed into the other vehicle.

The driver of the Harley Davidson, Mark Winger, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

