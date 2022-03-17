Advertisement

O’Fallon, Missouri man killed in Wednesday night crash

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) – An O’Fallon, Missouri man was killed in a Wednesday night crash in St. Charles County.

The crash occurred just after 9 p.m. on Highway W over Interstate 70. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2011 International Prostar made a left turn into the path of a 2017 Harley Davidson Street Glide. The Harley Davison then crashed into the other vehicle.

The driver of the Harley Davidson, Mark Winger, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

