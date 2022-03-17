Advertisement

Man shot in the leg in a parking lot in North County

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police responded to a shooting in Ferguson Wednesday.

Reports say the incident took place in the parking lot of USA Market in the 500 block of Superior. The victim was being shot at while driving and was hit in the lower leg while trying to get out of his car.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, and the subject was arrested.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a major crash on...
Coroner: 5 dead in multi-vehicle crash I-57; entire interstate closed in Mississippi County, Mo.
Multiple deaths and vehicles fires in a major crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
Multiple deaths, vehicle fires in major crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
Graphic
O’Fallon, Missouri man killed in Wednesday night crash
Tracing our Roots in the Lou: Local business owner, trailblazer in natural hair care making...
Tracing our Roots in the Lou: Local business owner, trailblazer in natural hair care making waves in St. Louis