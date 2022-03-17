Man shot in the leg in a parking lot in North County
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police responded to a shooting in Ferguson Wednesday.
Reports say the incident took place in the parking lot of USA Market in the 500 block of Superior. The victim was being shot at while driving and was hit in the lower leg while trying to get out of his car.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, and the subject was arrested.
