Man accused of molesting 2 girls in St. Louis County charged

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Charges have been filed against a 37-year-old man accused of molesting two 11-year-old girls in St. Louis County.

Prosecutors charged 37-year-old Leon Bell with four counts of statutory sodomy, child molestation, and statutory rape. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Police said Bell encouraged the girls to allegedly perform sex acts on each other and on himself. Investigators said Bell admitted to his crimes on a recorded call with one of the mothers and reportedly sent a Facebook message saying, “I molested a child it’s the worst thing I have done in my whole life.’’

“Child sex abuse is the most despicable act that we prosecute, and we will do everything in our power to hold offenders accountable,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “Our hearts go out to these young victims, who should never have been put in this position, and whose well-being is our top priority.”

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Please contact Detectives at 314-615-8664 with any information.

