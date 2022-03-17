Joplin officer released from hospital after shot in the line of duty

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri officer involved in a shootout is getting back on his feet.

Dozens of people stood by in Joplin Wednesday as Officer Rick Hirshley finally left the hospital. Family, friends and healthcare workers cheered as he was wheeled out, eventually walking on his own.

A gunman shot Hirshey and two other officers last week after they responded to a disturbance. Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed, who were also involved in the shootout, died from their injuries.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.