Group gathers Downtown to protest St. Louis man’s imprisonment

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- People got together Downtown Wednesday to fight for a man they say is innocent of a crime he was convicted of more than three decades ago.

Chris Dunn of St. Louis was convicted of a murder in 1990. No physical evidence was connected to Dunn. Both eyewitnesses in the case later recanted their statements against Dunn.

The Missouri Supreme Court denied a petition to hear Dunn’s case last August.

