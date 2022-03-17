Advertisement

Group gathers Downtown to protest St. Louis man’s imprisonment

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- People got together Downtown Wednesday to fight for a man they say is innocent of a crime he was convicted of more than three decades ago.

Chris Dunn of St. Louis was convicted of a murder in 1990. No physical evidence was connected to Dunn. Both eyewitnesses in the case later recanted their statements against Dunn.

The Missouri Supreme Court denied a petition to hear Dunn’s case last August.

