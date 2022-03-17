Granite City trailer home fire kills elderly woman, multiple animals

GRANITE CITY (KMOV) - A Granite City family is now in mourning following a fatal fire inside a trailer home.

The Madison County Coroner’s office confirmed Thursday 81-year-old Anna Rookard died inside her home in the 3100 Block of West Chain of Rocks Road in Granite City after a fire broke out inside the residence.

The Rookard’s daughter, Carol Makin, spoke with News 4 following the fire. She declined to interview on camera, but she showed us a couple of the animals that were inside the home and got out.

“One, two, three, four five, six...six survived,” she said.

She guessed that nearly 10 others didn’t make it.

“I had two more beagles and they died. They found one in the kitchen, and I don’t know where they found the other one,” said Makin.

911 received a call about a fire at the trailer home just before midnight Wednesday.

Mitchell Fire Department Units arrived at the scene to find the home fully engulfed in flames. After the fire was put out, Rookard’s body was then located inside the residence.

“She was an elderly lady who got around with a walker, and I can see how she wasn’t able to get out in time,” said Larry Burgan, who is one of Rookard’s neighbors.

Initial autopsy findings indicate Rookard died from smoke inhalation. Makin declined to speak about her mother’s death, but she expressed regret for not being home when the fire broke out.

“We had some skin singeing on the walls and such but compared to what they lost it’s nothing,” said Burgan about his home next door.

Yet, Burgan says the thought of potentially losing his home did creep up on him when he woke up and saw the flames from his window.

“I was lying in bed and I heard someone outside yell, ‘Don’t go in there it’s too dangerous’,” he said. “Ran outside to see if I could help, but sadly by the end I could see it was too late.”

Burgan says he saw most of the flames coming from the porch of the trailer home. At this time, no official cause for the fire has been released.

“I hope they get all the help necessary to help repair their lives and remove their sorrow,” said Burgan.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Mitchell Fire Department, the State of Illinois Fire Marshal and the Madison County Coroner’s Office are all investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.