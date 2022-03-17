Fed’s rate hike could impact the already crazy St. Louis housing market

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The struggle to buy a house in the hot real estate market could get tougher as the Federal Reserve takes action to raise the benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2018.

“It’s kind of pushing people back into the market because we’re hearing they might raise it four to six more times,” said realtor Kathy Helbig-Strick with Experience Real Estate Partners in Chesterfield.

Her husband, Steve Strick, is with USA Mortgage and said it’s important to understand what the rate hike means.

Mortgage rates don’t necessarily rise alongside the Fed’s rate increases. Sometimes, they even move in the opposite direction. Long-term mortgages tend to track the rate on the 10-year Treasury note, which, in turn, is influenced by a variety of factors. These include investors’ expectations for future inflation and global demand for U.S. Treasuries.

“With the raising interest rates and the rising home prices, it is decreasing purchase power,” said Strick.

He explained mortgage rates are rising but they are still at historic lows.

Realtors said it’s not time to panic. Instead, there are steps to take to help you as a buyer.

First off, they explain patience is going to be important as there are more than two times the number of houses going under contract than there are coming on the market.

Other tips:

Get pre-approved so you can quickly place a bid on a home. Most people don’t know that their pre-approval is good for four months, not just that one bid.

Don’t wait for the market to even out because it’s unpredictable, and it’s hard to time things perfectly.

Seek out the expertise of someone who knows the market and can help you find those hidden gems and get the most out of the sale of your own home.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.