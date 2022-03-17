Family narrowly escapes suspicious fire in Belleville

BELLEVILLE (KMOV) -- Police and fire investigators are conducting an investigation into a fire that may have been intentionally set at an apartment building on North Charles Street in Belleville last Friday. The fire began on the first floor of an apartment building and caused extensive damage to both of the apartment’s units.

Jessica Schevling said she and her daughter were already in bed on the second floor when the fire started shortly after 8 p.m. She said her husband heard noises in the downstairs unit and then saw the tenant leave in a hurry.

Schevling said her husband went downstairs to investigate and saw smoke and flames, then ran upstairs to wake her.

“I immediately jumped up and grabbed my daughter and by the time I got to her room it was already filled with smoke,” she said.

According to Belleville Fire Chief J.P. Penet, the first fire truck arrived within two minutes. Although all the residents made it out safely, he said three cats and a rabbit died in the fire.

Schevling said only a few items, including photos and some keepsakes, were salvaged. The family is faced with starting over, but is getting help from family, friends and others.

“It’s so overwhelming. People I don’t know, complete strangers, offering everything and taking care of me and my family,” she said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

