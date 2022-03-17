Advertisement

Coroner called to overnight Metro East mobile home fire

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Illinois State Fire Marshal was called to a mobile home park in Granite City late Wednesday night.

At 11:30 p.m., a blaze broke out at a mobile home on West Chain of Rocks Road between Interstate 270 and Nameoki Road. The Madison County coroner was called to investigate the scene.

Limited information on potential victims and the cause of the fire are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

