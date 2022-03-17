Advertisement

Advocates sounding new alarm on dire need for social workers in Missouri

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSOURI (KMOV) -- Out of the 500 state jobs cut in 2020 in Missouri, 200 of them were from the Department of Social Services. Out of those 200, almost half came from the children’s division.

Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA volunteers, are meant to be a familiar face in the child welfare system. The department of social services has seen turnover rates that CASA can’t keep up with.

