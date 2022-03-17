4Warn Forecast: Rain Moves In Tonight
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: Clouds will increase later tonight and a few spot showers are possible after midnight becoming more likely closer to daybreak. Expect showers for the Friday morning commute. The rain will continue off and on throughout the day. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well. There is a low (level 1) risk for a few severe storms southeast of St. Louis Friday afternoon. The primary risk would be for damaging winds and/or hail.
Turning Cooler Friday and Saturday But back to around 70 for the first day of Spring on Sunday!
