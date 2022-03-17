Advertisement

4Warn Forecast: Rain Moves In Tonight

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: Clouds will increase later tonight and a few spot showers are possible after midnight becoming more likely closer to daybreak. Expect showers for the Friday morning commute. The rain will continue off and on throughout the day. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as well. There is a low (level 1) risk for a few severe storms southeast of St. Louis Friday afternoon. The primary risk would be for damaging winds and/or hail.

Turning Cooler Friday and Saturday But back to around 70 for the first day of Spring on Sunday!

7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7day
4Warn Forecast: Mild For St. Patrick’s Day, Rain & Cooler Friday
forecast
4Warn Forecast: Mild For St. Patrick’s Day, Colder & Rain Friday
Wednesday forecast
4Warn Forecast: Mild For St. Patrick’s Day, Colder & Rain Friday
7day
4Warn Forecast: A Warm Spring Day