Vacant building to be developed across from MLS stadium

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Just steps away from the MLS Stadium, construction will begin on one of downtown St. Louis’ biggest vacant buildings.

Developers plan to convert the Butler Brothers Building at 17th and Olive into a mixed-use building. There are plans for more than 380 apartments, a rooftop deck and retail spots.

Construction is expected to be finished in 2024.

