St. Louis County holding town halls on American Rescue Plan funding

American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding
American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – St. Louis County residents are being asked to voice how they think promised pandemic relief should be spent.

The county was awarded more than $193 million in American Rescue Plan funding. According to the county’s website, $85 million has not been appropriated.

A survey was launched on the county’s website on Feb. 25. Since it was launched, nearly 1,800 surveys have been submitted. Click here to participate in the survey.

The town halls are scheduled for the following dates & times:

  • Wednesday, March 16 from 6-8 p.m. at Grants View Library Branch
  • Thursday, March 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Chesterfield City Council chambers
  • Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Indian Trails Library Branch
  • Monday, March 21 from 6-8p.m. virtual meeting. Register here
  • Wednesday, March 23 from 6-8p.m. at Thornhill Library Branch

