Road closed after head-on crash sends multiple people to the hospital in St. Clair County

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV) - Two people were airlifted, and another two were taken by an ambulance after a head-on crash in Cahokia Wednesday afternoon.

A man who was outside in the 2600 block of Camp Jackson Rd. saw one of the cars speeding, but he turned away and missed the collision. Officials say one car had a driver who was uninsured.

