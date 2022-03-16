Powell Hall renovations include expanded backstage area, new learning center

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has announced renovation and expansion plans for its home, Powell Hall.

The project includes a 65,000-square-foot addition that will house a new learning center, lobby and expanded backstage area. The backstage area will have a new music library, dressing rooms and a lounge for musicians and guest artists.

Powell Hall opened in 1925 as the St. Louis Theatre. The building once served as a movie theater and a vaudeville house. It was added to the national register of historic places in 2001.

Renovations are expected to be complete by 2025, the 100th anniversary of the building.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.