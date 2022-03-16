Advertisement

Powell Hall renovations include expanded backstage area, new learning center

Powell Hall, photographed here by Drone 4 in March 2021, is the home of the St. Louis Symphony. It was named after Walter S. Powell, a local St. Louis businessman.(KMOV News 4)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has announced renovation and expansion plans for its home, Powell Hall.

The project includes a 65,000-square-foot addition that will house a new learning center, lobby and expanded backstage area. The backstage area will have a new music library, dressing rooms and a lounge for musicians and guest artists.

Powell Hall opened in 1925 as the St. Louis Theatre. The building once served as a movie theater and a vaudeville house. It was added to the national register of historic places in 2001.

Renovations are expected to be complete by 2025, the 100th anniversary of the building.

