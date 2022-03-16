Man linked to 2 separate North City murders arrested

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 40-year-old man accused of shooting and killing two men just a mile apart in north St. Louis was taken into custody Wednesday.

The first crime happened at 9:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Goodfellow Blvd near Interstate 70 in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. Police found Tyler Vaughn, 32, lying on the ground with several puncture wounds. He died from his injuries.

Around 8 p.m., St. Louis Police returned back to the same area for a shooting call, but this time to the 4800 block of Norwich Place. When they arrived, 44-year-old Thomas Anderson III was found shot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died when he arrived.

Warrants are being applied at the Circuit Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with any information should call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

