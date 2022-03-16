Advertisement

Man killed in fiery I-55 crash

At least one person died in an early morning crash in St. Louis City
A car bursted into flames after a 4-car pileup on I-55 in St. Louis City
A car bursted into flames after a 4-car pileup on I-55 in St. Louis City(MoDOT)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed after his car burst into flames during an early morning crash on southbound I-55 in St. Louis City.

Just before 4 a.m., a man crashed his car on the highway near Broadway. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where he later died.

Limited details have been released as an accident reconstruction team continues to investigate.

