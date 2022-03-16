Man killed in fiery I-55 crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed after his car burst into flames during an early morning crash on southbound I-55 in St. Louis City.

Just before 4 a.m., a man crashed his car on the highway near Broadway. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where he later died.

Limited details have been released as an accident reconstruction team continues to investigate.

