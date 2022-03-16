Lawsuit: CJC detainees accuse guards of torture, excessive use of mace

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Claims of torture behind the walls of the City Justice Center (CJC) are written in a lawsuit filed on behalf of detainees.

Detainees are filing for class-action status in an ongoing lawsuit. In new court documents, detainees said “incarceration at CJC is synonymous with being subject to the excessive or indiscriminate use of chemical agents and punitive water shut-offs.” Attorneys call this, “a pattern and practice that is widespread within CJC and is not limited to particular officers or places within the facility.”

News 4 reached out to the city who declined to comment on the pending lawsuit. The city is finalizing appointments to a board that will oversee the health and safety of the jail.

