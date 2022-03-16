Elderly man dies after being struck near North City funeral home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 81-year-old man has died after being hit near a north St. Louis funeral home Tuesday evening.

Police said Paul Thompson, 81, of Northwood, was walking in a parking lot across from Wade Funeral Home on Natural Bridge when he was hit by a 76-year-old driver. Thompson was taken to the hospital for a leg injury and other internal injuries. He died the next day, police said.

The driver is cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.