Advertisement

Company behind LouFest agrees to pay vendor for cancelled festival

2018 LouFest Logo
2018 LouFest Logo(LouFest)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The company behind LouFest has agreed to pay thousands of dollars after the festival’s 2018 cancellation.

Listen Live Entertainment, LLC will pay Logic Systems Sound and Lighting Inc. $94,937.58. Logic systems Sound and Lighting was set to provide sound and lights at four stages during the event.

The company sued Listen Live Entertainment, LLC stating it was to be paid more than $124,000 but received nothing.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Living Well: Substance misuse
Living Well: Substance misuse
Bird flu
Bird flu found in St. Louis County
The Budweiser Clydesdales make their way around the warning track on an opening day tradition...
Cardinals revise 2022 schedule
Powell Hall, photographed here by Drone 4 in March 2021, is the home of the St. Louis Symphony....
Powell Hall renovations include expanded backstage area, new learning center