Company behind LouFest agrees to pay vendor for cancelled festival

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The company behind LouFest has agreed to pay thousands of dollars after the festival’s 2018 cancellation.

Listen Live Entertainment, LLC will pay Logic Systems Sound and Lighting Inc. $94,937.58. Logic systems Sound and Lighting was set to provide sound and lights at four stages during the event.

The company sued Listen Live Entertainment, LLC stating it was to be paid more than $124,000 but received nothing.

