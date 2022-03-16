Cardinals revise 2022 schedule

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Cardinals announced Wednesday revisions to the 2022 regular season schedule.

The originally scheduled opening series against the Pirates will be played Oct. 3-5, which will be the last series of the season for the Cardinals in Pittsburgh. Two games against the Cubs scheduled for April 4-6 will be made up with doubleheaders on June 4 and August 23 at Wrigley Field.

MLB released a new league-wide schedule Wednesday.

