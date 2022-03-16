Advertisement

Cardinals revise 2022 schedule

The Budweiser Clydesdales make their way around the warning track on an opening day tradition...
The Budweiser Clydesdales make their way around the warning track on an opening day tradition before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, April 8, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Cardinals announced Wednesday revisions to the 2022 regular season schedule.

The originally scheduled opening series against the Pirates will be played Oct. 3-5, which will be the last series of the season for the Cardinals in Pittsburgh. Two games against the Cubs scheduled for April 4-6 will be made up with doubleheaders on June 4 and August 23 at Wrigley Field.

MLB released a new league-wide schedule Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty throws during the third inning of a...
Cardinals hope for more info on Flaherty’s shoulder by Wednesday night
Fans watch a spring training baseball game between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals at...
News from Day 2 of Cardinals Spring Training
How to save a buck or two at Busch Stadium
$6 Cardinals tickets up for grabs during flash sale Wednesday
Poster for the NASCAR Cup Series race coming to Illinois in 2022.
Name announced for this summer’s NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway