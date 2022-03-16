Cardinals hope for more info on Flaherty’s shoulder by Wednesday night

JUPITER, Fla. (KMOV.com) -- Though his status is potentially the biggest story brewing at Cardinals camp, there was no substantive news Wednesday morning on the status of Jack Flaherty’s right shoulder.

Flaherty spoke with reporters Wednesday morning following Tuesday’s news of an examination on his pitching shoulder, but the Cardinals starter didn’t have much information to offer on his next steps as of that time.

“Still waiting to see what we’ve got,” Flaherty said to kick off his morning scrum with the media. “Nothing glaring or points to what’s going on… As of right now, I’ve got nothing new to share about it.”

Flaherty shared that his shoulder discomfort had lingered since the end of the 2021 season. The 26-year-old starter missed time down the stretch with a shoulder strain before being eased back into the mix over the season’s final weeks.

“It had been a little bit of discomfort since the end of last season,” Flaherty said. “Just something that we worked through, kept working at. Kept getting--kind of up and down.”

Flaherty referred to the notion that the MLB lockout played a role in the delay in evaluating the situation surrounding his shoulder. Flaherty was forced to go from early December to his arrival to camp last week without any discussion at all between him and the organization.

“The lockout made things difficult to have any type of communication, or really any communication at all,” Flaherty said. “I came in, saw docs and everything; it’s just their first look at me and they just wanted to get another look.”

Noting during his session with reporters that the lockout changed the circumstances leading into these types of health conversations this spring, Marmol hoped that more insight as to the circumstances surrounding Flaherty’s health would come at some point Wednesday night.

“That’s part of what we were going through with the lockout not being able to understand where everybody’s at,” Marmol said. “Now that we know, we’ll put a plan together. But not much more we can do.”

Though Flaherty described his off-season as “pretty normal,” he didn’t specify when asked whether he had thrown off a mound during the winter. Given the condensed nature of spring camp this year, it stands to reason that Flaherty’s availability for the Opening Day rotation should be considered highly questionable even under a best-case outcome for his progress in the coming weeks.

Shoulder injection delays spring schedule for Reyes

Oli Marmol told reporters that Alex Reyes was in Pensacola at Andrews Institute Wednesday getting a “therapeutic injection” in his right pitching shoulder. Reyes has been dealing with shoulder soreness following a 2021 season in which he made the All-Star team in what could be classified as his first fully healthy Major League season.

Some lingering effects from that workload were to be expected for Reyes in 2021 after each of his four consecutive previous seasons was derailed by either injury or COVID-19, but that Reyes’ shoulder is already in a position to require the intervention of injection does not bode well for his near-future availability for the Cardinals.

Reyes is expected to return to Cardinals camp on Friday. Though Marmol did not know the specific type of injection Reyes was receiving Wednesday, a non-throwing period lasting multiple weeks in the aftermath of such an intervention is customary for pitchers. That timeline explains the pessimistic nature of Marmol’s response to a question about Reyes’ potential availability for the Opening Day roster.

“I would say with Reyes, you’re looking at that being really tough for him to break camp with the team,” Marmol said Wednesday.

