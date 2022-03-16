Bird flu found in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The highly pathogenic avian influenza been found in St. Louis County.

The county’s Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that a presumptive positive case of the bird flu was found in a wild bird. This is the sixth case reported in the state in Spring 2022, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

“Situations like this underscore the importance of a robust public health surveillance system that includes both animal and human surveillance,” said Dr. Faisal Khan, acting director of the department. “Even though HPAI is very rare in humans, it is important to not handle sick or dead birds and report any sick or dead wild birds to the Missouri Department of Conservation.”

Poultry or wild game is still safe to ingest as long as the meat is cooked to an internal temperatures of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

