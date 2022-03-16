4Warn Forecast: Unseasonably Warm Today

Weather Discussion: Tuesday’s high was 70. Sunshine and a southerly breeze will push temperatures into the upper 70s today under sunny skies. Mid 70s and partly cloudy for St. Patrick’s Day. A cold front moves through late on Thursday. Rain holds off until Thursday evening at the earliest. The rain is most likely overnight and continuing into Friday. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder on Friday. A few showers could linger into Saturday morning. Much cooler weather is expected Friday & Saturday.

