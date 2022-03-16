Advertisement

4Warn Forecast: Unseasonably Warm Today

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: Tuesday’s high was 70. Sunshine and a southerly breeze will push temperatures into the upper 70s today under sunny skies. Mid 70s and partly cloudy for St. Patrick’s Day. A cold front moves through late on Thursday. Rain holds off until Thursday evening at the earliest. The rain is most likely overnight and continuing into Friday. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder on Friday. A few showers could linger into Saturday morning. Much cooler weather is expected Friday & Saturday.

7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7day
4Warn Forecast: A Warm Spring Day
7day
4Warn Forecast:
4Warn Forecast
4Warn Forecast: Spring-like weather this week
4Warn Forecast: Spring-like weather this week