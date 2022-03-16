4Warn Forecast: Mild For St. Patrick’s Day, Colder & Rain Friday

Weather Discussion: Mild weather continues for St. Patrick’s Day as the luck of the Irish will be with us. Highs in the mid 70s are expected, and historically that’s an 8% chance on St. Patrick’s Day. Not quite the record of 83 from 2011. Partly cloudy, dry and mild weather Thursday will change drastically Friday. Rain arrives Friday morning and afternoon, a few lingering light showers are still possible Friday night and Saturday morning. It will be cooler with highs in the 50s too, but expect a big rebound in temps by Sunday.

