21-year-old arrested in home invasion in O’Fallon, Ill.

Johnnie Lucas Williams Mugshot
Johnnie Lucas Williams Mugshot(O’Fallon, Illinois Police Department)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Charges have been filed against a man accused of violating a protective order while breaking into O’Fallon, Illinois home.

Johnnie Williams, 21, is facing a slew of charges from domestic battery for a victim over 60, unlawful possession of a weapon, violating a protection order, home invasion, and unlawful restraint. Police responded to a home invasion in the 200 block of West Wesley Drive at 5:30 p.m. on March 10

Although Williams ran off before the police arrived, he was arrested five days later. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

